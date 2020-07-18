Elle King arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rob Schneider attends the premiere of "The Ridiculous Six" in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Rob Schneider (L) -- seen here with his wife Patricia Azarcoya Schneider -- is set to star in a Netflix comedy special on Aug. 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Rob Schneider's first Netflix original, stand-up comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, is set to premiere one the streaming service on Aug. 11.

A press release said the show "gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes."

It also includes a duet performance between Schneider and singer-songwriter Elle King, his daughter with his ex-girlfriend London King.

Schneider, a Saturday Night Live alum who is of Filipino descent, has been married to television producer Patricia Azarcoya Schneider since 2011. They are the parents of daughters Miranda, 8, and Madeline, 3.

The family starred in a Netflix sitcom called Real Rob, which ran two seasons 2015-17.