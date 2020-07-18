Nick Cannon arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony in Santa Monica in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Entertainer Nick Cannon's planned TV talk show has been postponed until 2021, due to his recent anti-Semitic remarks and subsequent apology.

ViacomCBS ended its decades-long relationship with Cannon this week, denouncing as "hateful speech" his comments about Jewish people on his podcast.

After Cannon apologized for his "hurtful" comments, Fox said it would not fire him from his job as host of The Masked Singer.

On Friday, the producers of Cannon's syndicated talk show, which was slated to premiere this fall, said they are pushing back its release date.

"After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don't reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere," Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said in a statement.

"We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show," they added. "Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for."