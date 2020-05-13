May 13 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 gave a virtual performance of their song "Memories" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Lead singer Adam Levine performed the song from his house on Tuesday and was joined by fellow members PJ Morton and James Valentine from their homes.

Levine was wearing a Lakers basketball jersey that represented the late Kobe Bryant.

"Toast to the ones here today/ Toast to the ones that we lost on the way/ 'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories/ And the memories bring back, memories bring back you," Levine sang.

Maroon 5 released a music video for "Memories" in October. Levine said the track is dedicated to his late friend and manager, Jordan Feldstein.

"Memories" is Maroon 5's first new original music since releasing album Red Pill Blues in 2017.