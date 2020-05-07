A cover to R.L. Stine's graphic novel series "Just Beyond." Disney+ has ordered a television series based on the graphic novels. Image courtesy of Disney+

May 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Thursday that it has ordered a new series based on R.L. Stine's best-selling collection of graphic novels, Just Beyond.

Seth Grahame-Smith, author of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, is penning the series and serving as an executive producer along with David Katzenberg.

Just Beyond will be a horror-comedy anthology series. A writer's room is being assembled with the television adaptation set to arrive on the streaming service in fall 2021.

Stine is best known for penning popular children's book series Goosebumps. Grahame-Smith has also wrote the screenplays for Dark Shadows, The Lego Batman Movie and The Saint.

"I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents. I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike," Grahame-Smith said in a statement.

"R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knowns how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them," he continued.