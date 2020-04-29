A new "Goosebumps" TV series is now in the works. Jack Black starred in two films based on the iconic children's books in 2015 and 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- A new live-action TV series based on R.L. Stine's best-selling Goosebumps children's books is now in the works.

"Yes, it's true. A brand-new Goosebumps TV show was announced today," Stine tweeted Tuesday.

The series is a collaboration between Scholastic Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz's Original Film production company.

No casting or network home have been announced yet.

"I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can't wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine's incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike," Moritz said in a statement.

There are more than 350 million Goosebumps books in print.

A TV adaptation of the scary stories for kids ran for five seasons in the 1990s, and two films starring Jack Black were released in 2015 and 2018.