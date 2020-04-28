Justina Machado (L), pictured with Norman Lear, plays Penelope Alvarez on "One Day at a Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Pop TV is creating a special animated episode of Once Day at a Time.

The network said in a tweet Tuesday that it will air the episode in the spring.

"The midseason finale of @OneDayAtATime may be tonight, but don't let that get ya down... a #ODAAT animated special episode is coming this spring!" the post reads.

One Day at a Time stars Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rita Moreno. The cast will voice their characters in the animated episode.

One Day at a Time is in the midst of its fourth season but has shut down production due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett came up with the idea for an animated special.

"As we all know, it's hard to keep One Day at a Time off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family -- on camera and behind the scenes -- together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home," Kellett said.

"This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a colorful new way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories," she added.

The special will center on Penelope's (Machado) conservative family coming to visit. The Alvarez family discusses strategies for getting through the visit, which are illustrated through fantasy sequences.

One Day at a Time is a reboot of the CBS series of the same name, which aired from 1975 to 1984.