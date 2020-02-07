Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Jeff Garlin described on Conan the small role he had in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

That actor said Thursday he was placed into the film due to being friends with director J.J. Abrams and producer Michelle Rejwan, who was his former assistant.

The role required The Goldbergs star to go through four hours of make-up to appear as an alien.

"I thought maybe I'd get you know, worst case scenario three, four seconds. It's maybe a second if even that," Garlin said about how long he actually appears in The Rise of Skywalker.

Garlin, whose alien makeup gave him an orange and blue face with horns, appears during a speech before the film's final battle.

"I'm the only alien in the scene, you'd think they could have stayed on me for a second. I got scanned for a toy!" Garlin comedically yelled.

Garlin also detailed how he jokingly said on social media Abrams ruined his career due to his minor appearance and how Star Wars fans online thought he was being serious.

Garlin can be seen in Season 7 of The Goldbergs and Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.