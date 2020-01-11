Cast member Dwayne Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian attend the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in Los Angeles December 9, File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Dwayne Johnson will star in and produce an NBC comedy series based on his younger years. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered 11 episodes of Young Rock, a comedy inspired by and featuring pro wrestler and film star Dwayne Johnson.

The show is being executive produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

Khan and Chiang wrote the screenplay for the pilot, and Johnson will appear as himself in each episode.

The network did not say who would play Johnson as a younger man.

"The story of my wildly unpredictable life comes to @NBC "YOUNG ROCK" For the first time ever I'm bringing you along with me to experience my insanely unbelievable childhood, teenage years and adolescence," Johnson wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"My close friends refer to me as the big, brown tattooed Forrest Gump because of everyone and everything that has weaved in and out of my surreal life. I've seen it all my friends - success, failure, homelessness, evictions, suicide attempts, arrests, hard times, good times, low times, high times. And all this (expletive) happened to me by the time I turned 21 This is a show about my young life.And the lessons I learned.The good, the bad, the ugly but ALWAYS FUNNY Excited to bring you on this journey of taking a look at my past life, thru the lens of what the future holds.And who knows what that might be."