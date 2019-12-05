Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Lost in Space Season 2.

The streaming service released a final trailer for the season Thursday featuring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell and Mina Sundwall as the Robinson family.

The preview shows Maureen (Parker), John (Stephens), Will (Jenkins), Judy (Russell) and Penny Robinson (Sundwall) set sail and get lost at sea.

"I'm making a record of this, because it seems we're the first humans to try and turn a spaceship into a sailboat," Will Robinson (Jenkins) says as they start their voyage.

The Robinsons are stranded on an ocean planet that is home to terrifying monsters. The family works with Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) to return to the Resolute, and continues its search for Robot (Brian Steele).

Netflix also released a poster and first look photos for Season 2 Thursday on Twitter. The season premieres Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, on Netflix.

#LostInSpace Season 2 premieres December 24 - NEW PICS: pic.twitter.com/Wmbmz5m4EZ— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 5, 2019

Lost in Space is a reboot of the 1960s CBS series of the same name, which itself was inspired by Swiss Family Robinson. The show is created by Irwin Allen, with Zack Estrin as writer, showrunner and executive producer.