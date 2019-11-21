Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his Legacy Collection coming to vinyl and how he has completed work on his new album titled Fun.

"Fun was supposed to come out this fall but we were worried that these two were gonna kind of collide with each other," the country star said about Fun competing with The Legacy Collection.

Brooks then confirmed that Fun was completed but that he is holding onto the album to release it at a different time.

Fun will include Brooks' collaboration with Blake Shelton, "Dive Bar."

The Legacy Collection, available now, spans the singer's career and includes a number of his hit albums on vinyl for the first time including No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and Triple Live.

"Vinyl, man if you would've told me that 10 years ago I would've said you were crazy. That's nuts. I don't know what's next, 8-track tapes maybe," Brooks said about the resurgence of vinyl.

Brooks won big at the Country Music Association Awards recently, taking home the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.