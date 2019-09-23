Trisha Yearwood calls husband, Garth Brooks, 'Gartha Stewart'

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Trisha Yearwood said Monday on The Kelly Clarkson Show she has nicknamed her husband Garth Brooks, "Gartha Stewart."

Yearwood said that the nickname comes from how proud Brooks is of his cooking and how he likes to take photos of his creations.

"He's pretty good," Yearwood said about Brooks' cooking.

"I wouldn't say perfectionist. He doesn't follow a recipe. He pretty much like will throw things together that maybe go together and then he thinks it's fabulous," she continued.

Yearwood is the host of Food Network series Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

The country star recently released her new album titled Every Girl that includes the single "Every Girl in This Town."