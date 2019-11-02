No Season 2 for 'Pearson' on USA Network

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- USA Network has canceled Pearson, its Suits spinoff starring Gina Torres, after one season.
The Hollywood Reporter said the show's low ratings were to blame for it not getting picked up for a second season.
The decision regarding the fate of the series about Chicago politicians was announced about six weeks after it wrapped its 10-episode run, TheWrap reported.
The legal drama Suits -- on which Torres' character Jessica Person originated -- ended its ninth and final season in September, as well.
Pearson co-starred Morgan Spector, Simon Kassianides, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chantel Riley, Isabel Arraiza and Eli Goree.