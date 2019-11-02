'General Hospital' is getting a new Nikolas Cassadine

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- One Tree Hill and Major Crimes alum Marcus Coloma is taking over the role of Nikolas Cassadine on the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

"Please help us welcome @marcuscoloma to the cast of General Hospital! Nikolas Cassadine is back and he's got a lot in store for Port Charles. #GH," the show's Twitter account said Friday.

The post also included a short video of Coloma introducing himself.

"I feel so honored and just humbled to be a part of this world. It's fantastic what the writers have been doing. All of the actors are just incredibly talented and the fans are the most passionate fans I've ever seen," Coloma said. "I really am looking forward to you guys seeing what we have coming up. So, keep watching."

Tyler Christopher originated the character in 1996 and played Nikolas off and on until 2016.