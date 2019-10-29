Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Seth Rollins took on Erick Rowan in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match on Raw that took place across the entire Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Rollins and Rowan battled each other on Monday along the entrance ramp, the main concourse where fans were located and backstage.

Rowan was able to throw Rollins through the merchandise stand and slam him through the merchandise table. The champ, meanwhile, tried to end things by Curb Stomping Rowan's head onto the announcer's table but it wasn't enough.

The Beastslayer, wanting to find a way to keep Rowan down, used a forklift to place a wooden pallet on top of his opponent. Rollins was then able to pin the giant for the three count and end the match.

Rollins will be defending his title against The Fiend Bray Wyatt on Thursday at Crown Jewel, also in a Falls County Anywhere match.

Also on Raw, announcer and Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler hosted a special edition of his talk show King's Court with Rusev and his estranged wife Lana.

Lana in recent weeks has been having an affair with Bobby Lashley, much to Rusev's dismay. She laid out her issues with their marriage on King's Court, stating that she does not want a baby despite Rusev's wishes.

The Ravishing Russian also said that Lashley informed her that Rusev had cheated on her, leading to the affair. Rusev denied the allegations before Lashley arrived onto the scene and a fight broke out.

The Super Athlete won the brawl with Lashley and even took off his wedding ring to shove into his rival's mouth. Lana, as Rusev stood tall, hit her husband with a kendo stick to no effect. Lashley used the distraction to hit Rusev below the belt. Raw ended with Lashley and Lana kissing as Rusev lay down in pain.

Rusev is a member of Team Hulk Hogan who will be taking on Team Ric Flair which contains Lashley at Crown Jewel.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane; Buddy Murphy defeating R-Truth; Ricochet defeating Drew McIntyre via disqualification; Andrade defeating Sin Cara; Charlotte Flair and Natalya defeating The IIconics; and United States Champion AJ Styles defeating Humberto Carrillo.

Lynch took on Sane after she and her Kabuki Warriors partner Asuka ended their partnership with their manager Paige. Asuka spit green mist into Paige's eyes which blinded her, causing Lynch to come to the rescue.