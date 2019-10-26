The CW orders full seasons of 'Batwoman,' 'Nancy Drew'

Actress Kennedy McMann arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Ruby Rose's new show "Batwoman" has gotten a full-season order from The CW. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The CW said it has ordered full seasons of its freshman dramas Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

The first seasons of the shows will now include 22 episodes each.

Every episode will exclusively stream the day after broadcast throughout the season on CWTV.com and The CW app for free, without authentication, subscription or log-in required, a press release said.

Ruby Rose plays the titular heroine in Batwoman, which takes place in the crime-plagued city of Gotham three years after the disappearance of Batman.

Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann as a clever teenage detective who solves mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine.