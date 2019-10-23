Actor Ken Watanabe attends the world premiere for the film "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" in Tokyo on April 25. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max has hired filmmaker Michael Mann to direct the pilot episode of its action-drama, Tokyo Vice.

Variety said production is scheduled to begin in February on the series, which was inspired by journalist Jake Adelstein's real-life experiences covering Japanese gangsters.

Baby Driver and The Goldfinch alum Ansel Elgort will play the reporter and The Last Samurai and Batman Begins actor Ken Watanabe will play a police detective in the 10-part show, EW.com said.

Mann and the actors will also serve as executive producers on Tokyo Vice.

Mann's film credits include Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat and The Insider. He was an executive producer on the TV show Miami Vice, which aired 1984-89. Mann also adapted Miami Vice for the big screen in 2006.