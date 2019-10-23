Oct. 23 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its psychological thriller Evil for a second season to air in 2020-21.
The show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.
It follows a psychologist and a priest-in-training who investigate the Catholic Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries.
Created by Michelle and Robert King, the 13-episode first season is to wrap up on Jan. 30.
The network also announced Tuesday that it has given full-season orders to its four other freshman series -- the sitcoms Bob (Loves) Abishola, The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act, and the courthouse drama All Rise.