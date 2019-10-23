"Bob (Loves) Abishola" star Billy Gardell walks the sidelines before the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in 2014. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

"Carol's Second Act" star Patricia Heaton arrives on the red carpet of the Black & Red Ball celebrating the upcoming final season of the show "Mad Men" in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mike Colter is returning for a second season of the CBS psychological thriller, "Evil." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its psychological thriller Evil for a second season to air in 2020-21.

The show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

It follows a psychologist and a priest-in-training who investigate the Catholic Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries.

Created by Michelle and Robert King, the 13-episode first season is to wrap up on Jan. 30.

The network also announced Tuesday that it has given full-season orders to its four other freshman series -- the sitcoms Bob (Loves) Abishola, The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act, and the courthouse drama All Rise.