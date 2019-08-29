Aug. 29 (UPI) -- BH90210 star Gabrielle Carteris was re-elected for another two-year term as president of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA early Thursday.

Carteris, 58, received 13,537 votes, while challenger and Stranger Things alum Matthew Modine, 60, earned 10,682.

Carteris has been president since 2016.

About 150,000 people were eligible to vote in this year's election.

"I'm very grateful to all of the dedicated SAG-AFTRA members who participated in our union's elections," Carteris said in a statement. "Their support is humbling and I vow to fight every day on their behalf. We will keep building on our commitment to honesty, transparency and a strategic vision that protects our members, strengthens our contracts, and fortifies our union. I look forward to coming together and working with all of the elected leaders from across the nation. Together, we will continue to build on our successes and further establish SAG-AFTRA as the world's premier and most powerful entertainment union."

"I'm sorry. #ArtistsUnited," Modine tweeted after the votes were counted.

The Practice actress Camryn Manheim was named secretary-treasurer.