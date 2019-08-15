Aug. 15 (UPI) -- 9-1-1 is giving fans a glimpse of its upcoming third season.

Fox released a trailer for the season Wednesday that shows the 9-1-1 stars face a devastating tsunami.

Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) is seen enjoying a day with Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz's son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), at Santa Monica Pier when the tidal wave strikes. The pair seek refuge in a games booth.

The preview also features Athena Carter Grant (Angela Bassett) and Robert "Bobby" Nash (Peter Krause).

"An emergency is the absence of choice. The randomness of the world, the crazy chaos of life, robbing us of our safety," a voiceover says. "So when the storms rage, we call out to the light up ahead."

9-1-1 Season 3 premieres Sept. 23 on Fox. The series is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, and co-stars Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.