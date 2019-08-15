Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Kyle Soller and John Benjamin Hickey have joined the Broadway cast of The Inheritance.

Deadline confirmed Thursday that Soller, Hickey, Paul Hilton, Andrew Burnap and Samuel H. Levine will reprise their roles from the West End production of the Matthew Lopez play.

Soller won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Eric Glass in the London staging. Hickey will reprise Henry Wilcox, with Hilton as Walter/Morgan, Burnap as Toby Darling and Levine as Adam/Leo.

The Broadway cast will also feature Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry, Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith and Arturo Luis Soria. Stephen Daldry will return as director.

The Inheritance confirmed the cast in a tweet Thursday.

"New York, meet the cast bringing #TheInheritance to Broadway! We can't wait to watch this group of actors tell our story beginning Sept. 27," the post reads.

The Inheritance will begin previews Sept. 27 at Ethel Barrymore Theater in New York, with opening night set for Nov. 17.

The Inheritance is a two-party play that reimagines the E.M. Forster novel Howards End. The story follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men living in contemporary New York.