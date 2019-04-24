Trending Stories

Mercedes 'MJ' Javid lands in ICU after son's birth
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban attend church as a family
BTS on future military service: 'We'll be ready'
Twice releases new EP, 'Fancy' music video
WWE Raw: AJ Styles becomes No. 1 contender, Bray Wyatt returns

Photo Gallery

 
Billy Crystal honored at Hollywood handprint ceremony

Latest News

'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio: 'I said 'yes' at the right time'
African Union extends deadline for Sudanese military to relinquish state power
U.N. report: Pro-Afghan forces killed more civilians than Taliban and IS in 2019
On This Day: Pope Benedict XVI holds inaugural mass
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
 
Back to Article
/