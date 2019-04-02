Savannah, Chase strike out on their own in 'Growing Up Chrisley'

Left to right, Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley is moving to Los Angeles with her brother Chase in new reality series, "Growing Up Chrisley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Chrisley Knows Best stars Savannah and Chase Chrisley are striking out on their own and chasing their dreams in Los Angeles in USA Network's new reality series, Growing Up Chrisley.

Savannah, 21, and Chase, 22, told UPI that Growing Up Chrisley -- set to premiere on Tuesday -- was born organically from Chrisley Knows Best and would showcase their bond as brother and sister despite any sibling disputes they might have.

"It's us against the world," Savannah said. "With the spinoff, I think the network kind of loved the idea of it because we were moving out, trying to navigate through the world, trying to see where we belong, what our place is, and it was an adventure."

Chrisley Knows Best follows the lives of Todd, Savannah and Chase, along with the real estate mogul's wife Julie, son Grayson, mother Faye and granddaughter Chloe. The show, which reached episode 100 in June, has retained a dedicated audience on USA with its humor, faith-based lessons and unique family moments.

The spinoff series will feature the Chrisley siblings moving in together after leaving their family's home base of Nashville behind. Savannah wants to enter into the beauty industry, creating her own brand of cosmetics and fragrances, while Chase wants to become an actor.

Along the way, the two will learn the challenges of living together and becoming fully-fledged adults and that achieving dreams doesn't happen overnight.

The Chrisley children handle the move to Los Angeles differently, with Chase having an easier time adapting to his new surroundings and lifestyle.

"I would live out in L.A. and never move anywhere else. Savannah, on the other hand, got homesick about three days into it," the aspiring actor said.

"It was a challenge just because...there's a lot of pressure to be a certain way, to act a certain way, to look a certain way -- so it can be very intimidating at times," Savannah said. She also noted how hard it was not seeing the rest of her family, including her witty and outspoken dad, Todd Chrisley, the central figure in Chrisley Knows Best.

Todd will make appearances on the new show as he helps his children, for better or for worse, navigate through this new phase of their lives while still delivering his signature, quote-worthy takes on how to be successful.

"As long as Savannah's around, there will be that lurking presence. You can feel him," Chase said about his father.

Savannah's boyfriend, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles; her Los Angeles-based friend Daniel and Chase's childhood friend, Elliott will also be on hand.

Savannah and Chase, who will be back for the seventh season of Chrisley Knows Best, along with Kerdiles, want Growing Up Chrisley to inspire viewers to take chances.

"Don't be afraid to go after your dreams. If you get rejected, so what?" Savannah said. Added Chase, "It's okay to fail."

Looking toward the future, the brother and sister believe that Growing Up Chrisley could extend beyond its first season, and they are open to more spinoffs.

"We are blessed for any opportunities that we get and there's a lot of content that's not on Chrisley Knows Best when it comes to me and Chase and our personal lives," Savannah said. "If I were to get married I would love a spinoff about a family that I created. You never know."

Growing Up Chrisley debuts on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. on USA.