Gabrielle Carteris arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tori Spelling is set to star in a new "Beverly Hills, 90210" alongside original cast members such as Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Fox has announced that a new Beverly Hills, 90210 series, titled 90210, is headed to the network this summer.

Original cast members Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green are set to return for a six-episode series. Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry are not attached.

The new 90210 will differ from other recent television revivals as it features the original cast of actors portraying heightened versions of themselves as they reunite to reboot the original show.

Fox released a short teaser trailer for the project on Wednesday titled Guess Who's Coming Home.

"I could not be more excited that Beverly Hills 902 100 is coming back 2 Fox television! I'm so excited to work with my good friends and former castmates once again!" Ziering said on Twitter.

"Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation," president of entertainment at Fox Michael Thorn said in a statement. "Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network's DNA - bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters - and we're honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210."

The original Beverly Hills, 90210 aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000. A sequel series also titled 90210 that featured new characters alongside Spelling and Garth aired on The CW from 2008 to 2013.

Spelling recently confirmed that a new series was in development with the original cast. "It is the O.G. crew back together, and we're playing heightened versions of ourselves. So, the fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show, so it will be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves," she said.