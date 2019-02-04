Marvel series 'Legion' to end after three seasons

Actress Aubrey Plaza attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on June 16, 2018. It will be the 27th edition of the awards, and the second to jointly honor movies and television. The show will tape on Saturday, June 16th and air on Monday, June 18th. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

FX's Marvel Comics adaptation "Legion," which co-stars Aubrey Plaza, is set to end after its upcoming third season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

FX's Marvel Comics adaptation "Legion," starring Dan Stevens as the main character, is set to end after its upcoming third season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- FX's Marvel Comics adaptation Legion will come to a close at the end of its upcoming third season, the head of the network said.

John Landgraf, chief executive officer of FX Networks and FX Productions, said Monday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour that Legion would be ending after three seasons in accordance with the wishes of series creator Noah Hawley.

Landgraf said Hawley had always envisioned the show as a three-season story arc and the upcoming final season will allow the show to come to a natural conclusion.

Legion, which stars Dan Stevens as mutant David Haller, was renewed for a third season in June. The premiere date has not yet been announced.

The series, based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, follows Haller as he discovers his schizophrenia might be a manifestation of powerful mutant abilities.

Legion also stars Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, Jeremie Harris, Jean Smart, Jemaine Clement, Katie Aselton, Navid Negahban and Hamish Linklater.

Hawley serves as executive producer alongside John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Jeph Loeb.