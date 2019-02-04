Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A group of vampires must learn to co-exist with each other as roommates in the first teaser trailer for FX's upcoming television adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows.

The clip, released on Monday, features vampires Nandor The Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) living under one roof together in Staten Island with mixed results.

Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) also stars as Nandor's familiar, a servant who is helping out the vampire in order to become one.

Guillermo helps Nandor get familiar with the modern world and helps supplies new humans for the vampires to feast on.

Beanie Feldstein stars as Nadja's friend Jenna and Mark Proksch stars as an energy sucking vampire.

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the 2014 mockumentary film of the same name, is set to premiere on FX on March 27.

Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the stars, writers and directors of the original film, are executive producing the series.