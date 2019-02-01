"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Scott Michael Foster arriving for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom. The series will conclude with a concert special featuring live versions of songs. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be presenting a concert special following its series finale on April 5.

The concert, titled Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special, will air at 9 p.m. ET after the series finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Rachel Bloom and the rest of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast will be featured singing live versions of fan-favorite songs among multimedia visuals, a live band and orchestra.

"The songwriters of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen, and Adam Schlesinger, have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons," showrunner and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna said in a statement.

"It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook. I'm so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius."

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is coming to an end with its fourth season. The final season has featured main character Rebecca Bunch (Bloom) going to jail.