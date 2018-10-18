Michael Pena arrives for the premiere of "12 Strong" on January 16. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Diego Luna is being pursued by Michael Pena in the latest trailer for "Narcos: Mexico." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Diego Luna becomes a drug lord in the latest trailer for Netflix's upcoming revamped season of Narcos titled Narcos: Mexico.

The clip, released Thursday, features Luna as Guadalajara Cartel leader Felix Gallardo, who makes a successful empire off of the sale of marijuana.

As Gallardo's wealth grows, he catches the attention of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Enforcement Administration and agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) who is hot on his trail.

Gallardo soon wants to expand his empire, however, and decides to get involved with the sale of cocaine in Colombia. Camarena, meanwhile, finds himself in trouble when Gallardo's men capture him.

"If someone has a problem with this, they know where to find me," Gallardo says after he kills a man in front of an elevator.

Narcos: Mexico, from showrunner and executive producer Eric Newman, will explore the origins of the modern drug war. The real-life Guadalajara Cartel was one of the biggest narcos in the history of Mexico and the founder of the modern Mexican drug trade.

The new season is set to arrive on Netflix on Nov. 16.