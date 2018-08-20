Ryan Murphy appears backstage with his award he won for Outstanding Limited Series during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Stevie Nicks poses with cast members from "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" in a teaser image for the upcoming show posted by showrunner Ryan Murphy.

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Stevie Nicks appears alongside the cast of American Horror Story: Apocalypse in a new image posted by series co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy.

The image, posted by Murphy on Twitter Sunday, also features stars Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Gabourney Sidibe and Taissa Farmiga standing in front of a stairwell.

The women -- including Nicks -- all starred together previously in American Horror Story: Coven. Apocalypse will act as a crossover between Coven and American Horror Story: Murder House.

"The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS," Murphy said.

Apocalypse, which will premiere on FX on Sept. 12, will also star Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd.