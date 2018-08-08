Kanye West (R) with his wife Kim Kardashian at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West is set to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday.

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Kanye West is scheduled to make a rare late-night talk show appearance Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

"On Thursday night, HURRICANE KANYE strikes," Kimmel said.

West last appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2013, when he discussed the Hollywood Walk of Fame and classism. The appearance followed West slamming the late-night host on Twitter for mocking an interview he had with BBC Radio 1. The pair reconciled and Kimmel apologized.

Late Late Show host James Corden recently mentioned West during a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with the musician's mother-in-law Kris Jenner. Corden said West bailed on taking part in Carpool Karaoke multiple times.

"He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house, and they were like, 'He's not in the zone for it right now. We'll do it another time,'" Corden said, before adding West's cancellation cost his show $45,000.