'Total Divas' Season 8 to premiere in September, trailer released

July 26 (UPI) -- WWE reality series Total Divas will return to E! with Season 8 on Sept. 19, the network announced on Thursday.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming season was also released featuring series stars Nikki and Brie Bella, Naomi, Natalya, Lana, Nia Jax and a returning Paige who was named WWE's new general manager of Smackdown in April.

The clip also featured Brie offering Nikki to come to live with her following Nikki's highly-publicized split from John Cena in April.

Season 8 will begin with the women getting ready for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans with a focus on Jax's Raw Women's Championship match at the event, Deadline reported.

Total Divas returns Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on E!