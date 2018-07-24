Tom Cruise plays Mad Lib Theater with Jimmy Fallon

July 24 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise appeared on The Tonight Show Monday and took part in a game of Mad Lib Theater with host Jimmy Fallon.

Cruise was on the show to promote his latest film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, chose words and phrases such as "pollywog," "little cookie," and "come here, darling," among others to fill out a Mad Libs game that would later be transformed into a scene inspired by the Mission: Impossible series.

"A criminal organization of the world's most amazing sanitation engineers hacked into the government's Walkman, stealing their top-secret report on vintage sneakers," Fallon said to Cruise during their scene as he laid out a mission briefing as special director pollywog.

Cruise couldn't keep a straight face during the the skit.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout arrives in theaters on July 27.

Cruise also told Fallon he's begun filming a sequel to Top Gun and spoke of his love of listening to music on vinyl.