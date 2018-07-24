Home / Entertainment News / TV

Tom Cruise plays Mad Lib Theater with Jimmy Fallon

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 24, 2018 at 11:50 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise appeared on The Tonight Show Monday and took part in a game of Mad Lib Theater with host Jimmy Fallon.

Cruise was on the show to promote his latest film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, chose words and phrases such as "pollywog," "little cookie," and "come here, darling," among others to fill out a Mad Libs game that would later be transformed into a scene inspired by the Mission: Impossible series.

"A criminal organization of the world's most amazing sanitation engineers hacked into the government's Walkman, stealing their top-secret report on vintage sneakers," Fallon said to Cruise during their scene as he laid out a mission briefing as special director pollywog.

Cruise couldn't keep a straight face during the the skit.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout arrives in theaters on July 27.

Cruise also told Fallon he's begun filming a sequel to Top Gun and spoke of his love of listening to music on vinyl.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation
Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson
Elisabeth Shue to star in TNT pilot 'Constance' Elisabeth Shue to star in TNT pilot 'Constance'
Hulu's 'Castle Rock' steeped in Stephen King mystery Hulu's 'Castle Rock' steeped in Stephen King mystery
Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows