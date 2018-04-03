Home / Entertainment News / TV

Jenna Fischer has wardrobe malfunction, wears towel on 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 3, 2018 at 10:55 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Office alum Jenna Fischer experienced a wardrobe malfunction before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and decided to walk out onto the talk show wearing a towel with jeans.

The actress, who brought out the dress she planned to wear on a hanger, told Kimmel she improvised by wearing the towel after the zipper on her dress broke.

"You know, I am a Missouri girl, and the show must go on," Fischer said before describing how comfortable wearing the towel was.

"I am mentally a little freaking out that I'm on a talk show in a towel, but I'm physically very comfortable," she said.

Fischer posted a photo her last-minute outfit while sitting next to Kimmel on Twitter with the caption "Onstage!"

Fischer, who was on the talk show to promote her new ABC series, Splitting Up Together, also talked about how she walked past the Kardashian family while staying at a hotel in Kyoto, Japan.

The actress took a photo of a passing Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to send to her mother-in-law, who is a big fan of the reality television stars. Fischer then said she mimicked a photo Kourtney posted on Instagram of herself posing inside the hotel.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation
Kendra Wilkinson cries over Hank Baskett: 'It's just not meant to be' Kendra Wilkinson cries over Hank Baskett: 'It's just not meant to be'
WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker
Jessica Simpson, Tori Spelling celebrate Easter with family Jessica Simpson, Tori Spelling celebrate Easter with family
Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer spend Easter with kids after split Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer spend Easter with kids after split