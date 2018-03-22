'Karate Kid' series continues in new trailer for 'Cobra Kai'

March 22 (UPI) -- Karate Kid rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reunite in the latest trailer for YouTube's upcoming sequel series, Cobra Kai.

The clip follows the lives of LaRusso and Lawrence 34 years after LaRusso defeated his rival in a karate tournament in the original 1984 film.

Lawrence, now down on his luck and struggling with life, decides to reopen the infamous Cobra Kai dojo and takes on a new class of students including an apprentice to teach them his cutthroat style of karate in order to defend themselves from bullies at school.

"I'm gonna teach you the style of karate that was taught to me, a method of fighting your pansy-ass generation desperately needs," Lawrence says.

LaRusso, now the owner of a successful car dealership, is against the reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo and is seen getting ready to confront his old arch-nemesis.

"Johnny, you and I...this, we aren't done," LaRusso says while he dons his signature karate outfit.

Cobra Kai is set to premiere on YouTube's paid streaming service YouTube Red on May 2.

Fathom Events is teaming up with YouTube Red for a special one-night only screening of the original Karate Kid that will be followed by the first two episodes of Cobra Kai on April 25 across 600 movie theaters. Tickets will become available for purchase on March 23.