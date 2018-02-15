Johnny and Daniel face off again in first 'Cobra Kai' teaser

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprised their roles of Johnny and Daniel in Thursday's teaser for their new streaming series Cobra Kai.

The actors originally played the characters in the 1984 movie The Karate Kid, which was followed by two sequels, a spinoff, a remake and an animated series. The title of the upcoming YouTube Red show refers to the cutthroat dojo where Johnny studied.

"Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso aren't the same people they were in high school -- but their rivalry hasn't changed one bit. The Karate Kid saga continues," a message accompanying the 48-second preview on YouTube said.

In the clip, Daniel can be heard telling Johnny, "I just don't know why you would ever want to bring back Cobra Kai."

A wall with the Cobrai Kai mantra -- "Strike first, strike hard, no mercy" -- then appears on the screen.

"We do not train to be merciful here," Johnny said. "Mercy is for the weak."

Daniel is seen training someone and teaching the importance of balance. The footage ends with Daniel confronting his old foe in the dojo, stating, "Johnny, you and I, this, we aren't done."