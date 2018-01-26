'Grey's Anatomy' firefighter spinoff title is 'Station 19'

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Grey's Anatomy spinoff about firefighters is officially titled Station 19.

Executive producer Paris Barclay confirmed as much in a tweet Thursday alongside a clip of the cast on set.

"Keeping it simple and sweet: #GreysAnatomy spin-off now officially @STATION19 #TGIT," he captioned the post.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, who will play firefighter Andy Herrera, also shared the clip on her own account.

"Happy Dance!" the 31-year-old actress wrote. "WE HAVE A TITLE! Station 19 @Station19 #greysanatomyspinoff #station19 #TGIT March 22 @ 9pm 2 Hr Premiere!"

Ortiz, Jason George and Grey Damon will star as members of the Seattle Fire Department. George, who portrayed Ben Warren on Grey's Anatomy, will reprise the character as a rookie firefighter.

Station 19 will premiere March 22. ABC president Channing Dungey had said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour this month that naming the show was challenging, in part due to the NBC series Chicago Fire.

"The truth of the matter is coming up with a title is one of the most challenging things we do," Dungey said, according to EW. "We've gone through a number of different options and ideas. We want to make sure what we stick on is the perfect piece.

"[Chicago Fire] would be the main reason we're not going to call it Seattle Fire," she added.