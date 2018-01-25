Demi Lovato to offer free counseling to fans on tour

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato will offer mental health counseling to fans as part of her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

The 25-year-old singer said on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America that she will host free group therapy-like sessions with Comprehensive Assistance Support Treatment (CAST) Centers prior to her concerts.

"CAST Centers is a treatment center and a wellness program that I actually co-own with my business partner and really good friend, Mike Bayer," Lovato told host Robin Roberts.

"[It's] basically like a therapy session before the concerts," she explained. "We have speakers from all over and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country, so it'll be incredible and a very moving and inspiring experience."

.@ddlovato is bringing @castcenters on tour to provide free therapy and wellness sessions before concerts for fans! pic.twitter.com/F8zYQLytzl — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 24, 2018

Lovato said her own struggle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse issues has emphasized the importance of mental health and inspired her to give back.

"I think that it's important that I use my voice for more than just singing," the star said. "I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves."

"I have bipolar disorder and I'm very open about that because I think that mental health affects so many people and we need to take the stigma away from it," she added.

Lovato will kick off her Tell Me You Love Me tour Feb. 26 in San Diego, Calif. The singer is seen giving a motivational speech in a promotional video CAST Centers posted on its official Twitter.