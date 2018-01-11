Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Outlander' Season 4 preview to debut this weekend

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 11, 2018 at 7:45 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Starz says it will offer the first glimpse of Outlander Season 4 on Sunday.

"First, fans can relive the big moments of Season 3 that found Claire and Jamie separated for over 20 years, and leading up to their epic reunion and beyond, by binge-watching all 13 episodes of the third season starting at 9:05 a.m. [EST] and watch it all culminate to the broadcast of an exclusive, first-look at a scene from the Season 4 premiere episode at 10 p.m. [EST] on Sunday, Jan. 14 only on Starz," a news release from the cable network said Thursday.

The next run of episodes for the era-hopping romance are being filmed on location in Scotland and are expected to air later this year.

The small-screen adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's fantasy novels stars Caitriona Balfe as World War II nurse-turned-surgeon Claire and Sam Heughan as 18th-century, Scottish Highland warrior and printer Jamie. They meet and fall in love after Claire is magically transported through a time portal.

Trending Stories
'Fast' Eddie Clarke, Motorhead guitarist dead at 67 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, Motorhead guitarist dead at 67
Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Mary J. Blige, Naomi Judd Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Mary J. Blige, Naomi Judd
Ciara shares intimate photos shot by Russell Wilson Ciara shares intimate photos shot by Russell Wilson
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town announce 'Bandwagon' tour Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town announce 'Bandwagon' tour
Ray Thomas, Moody Blues flautist, vocalist, dies at 76 Ray Thomas, Moody Blues flautist, vocalist, dies at 76
Loading...