'Outlander' Season 4 preview to debut this weekend

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Starz says it will offer the first glimpse of Outlander Season 4 on Sunday.

"First, fans can relive the big moments of Season 3 that found Claire and Jamie separated for over 20 years, and leading up to their epic reunion and beyond, by binge-watching all 13 episodes of the third season starting at 9:05 a.m. [EST] and watch it all culminate to the broadcast of an exclusive, first-look at a scene from the Season 4 premiere episode at 10 p.m. [EST] on Sunday, Jan. 14 only on Starz," a news release from the cable network said Thursday.

The next run of episodes for the era-hopping romance are being filmed on location in Scotland and are expected to air later this year.

The small-screen adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's fantasy novels stars Caitriona Balfe as World War II nurse-turned-surgeon Claire and Sam Heughan as 18th-century, Scottish Highland warrior and printer Jamie. They meet and fall in love after Claire is magically transported through a time portal.