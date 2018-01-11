CBS sets spring premiere dates for 'Elementary,' 'Code Black'

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- CBS says Elementary, its mystery-drama about a contemporary Sherlock Holmes living and working in New York, will begin its sixth season on April 30.

Starring Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, the series will replace Robert Patrick's global tech thriller Scorpion, following its Season 4 finale April 23.

The Rob Lowe-led medical drama Code Black will begin its third season on May 2, taking over for Joe Mantegna's procedural Criminal Minds, which wraps its 13th season April 25.