John Dickerson joins 'CBS This Morning' as new co-host

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- CBS News anchor John Dickerson has joined Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell as the new co-anchor of CBS This Morning.

"Big smiles this morning as we welcome @JDickerson to the table!" CBS said on Twitter Wednesday alongside a photo of Dickerson posing with King and O'Donnell on the set of CBS This Morning.

Dickerson was announced as the new co-anchor of the morning news program Tuesday by CBS News president David Rhodes. Dickerson will transition out of his Face the Nation post, which he's held since July 2015.

Dickerson is stepping into the spot left behind by former CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose who was fired by CBS in November after eight women said he sexually harassed them.

"John's impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News," Rhodes said in a statement. "Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers, and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day's events - together with his co-hosts he will project our best values on every broadcast."

"The fact that our reputation is original reporting and storytelling, and then we have John, who also does original reporting and storytelling, to me, it just seems like such a good fit that was really right here all the time," King said about Dickerson to People magazine.

Dickerson, King and O'Donnell worked together previously while anchoring the final presidential debate of 2016. Dickerson also previously filled in with King and O'Donnell on CBS This Morning for a week in December.

"This is a new beginning for our show, but with an old friend," O'Donnell said. "We have a shared curiosity. We care deeply about people and we care deeply about the news. That has always been the centerpiece of that table."