Jimmy Kimmel predicts who Arie Luyendyk Jr. chooses on 'The Bachelor'

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel offered new Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. his predictions for who will win the latest season of the reality dating series.

Kimmel showed Luyendyk Jr. photos of four women he thinks will last long on the show and who he thinks the 36-year-old realtor will end up with after The Bachelor premiered on Monday.

"She's clearly going to be the villain, so she needs to stay around for awhile," Kimmel said of contestant Chelsea, which caused Luyendyk Jr. to slightly shake his head in disapproval. The moment may have potentially unveiled Chelsea's fate on the show.

Kimmel then predicted that Becca M. will make it to the final four before Luyendyk Jr. chooses Becca K. as this season's winner.

"Despite a weird start, making you get down on one knee...You seemed into her. You also gave her the first rose, which means she's probably the only one whose name you remember," Kimmel said.

"Maybe you won't pick any of them," he continued as the new Bachelor continued to remain silent concerning the predictions.

The Bachelor airs Monday's at 8/7c on ABC.