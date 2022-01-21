Trending
Tupac Shakur exhibit opens in LA: 'Wake Me When I'm Free'(14 images)

"Wake Me When I'm Free" is a limited-run immersive exhibit exploring the life, music and legacy of rapper Tupac Shakur, which opened in Los Angeles on Friday. Shakur died at age 25 in a drive-by shooting in 1996. Some of his notebook writings and video footage are featured in the exhibit.

The "Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free" exhibit is shown on Sunday at The Canvas at LA Live in Los Angeles. The immersive exhibit explores the life, music and legacy of the rapper Tupac Shakur. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The exhibit walks visitors through a timeline of Shakur's career. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Shakur died in a drive-by shooting at age 25 on September 18, 1996 in Las Vegas. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Shakur was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
