"Wake Me When I'm Free" exhibit opens in LA
"Wake Me When I'm Free" is a limited-run immersive exhibit exploring the life, music and legacy of rapper Tupac Shakur, which opened in Los Angeles on Friday. Shakur died at age 25 in a drive-by shooting in 1996. Some of his notebook writings and video footage are featured in the exhibit.
The "Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free" exhibit is shown on Sunday at The Canvas at LA Live in Los Angeles. The immersive exhibit explores the life, music and legacy of the rapper Tupac Shakur. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI