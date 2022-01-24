Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 9:33 AM

Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
An exhibit is seen on display during the opening of the "Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free" museum at The Canvas at LA Live on Sunday. The limited-run immersive museum explores the life, music and legacy of the rapper File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A new museum exhibit centered around late rapper Tupac has opened at The Canvas at LA Live in Los Angeles.

The exhibit, titled Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free, explores the life and legacy of the music icon using technology, contemporary art and personal items that belonged to Shakur.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to learn the greater meaning behind his activism, lyrics and poetry while going through a timeline of his storied career. Shakur's notebook writings are also on display along with archival footage.

The experience was created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate.

"You can expect the perfect mix of technology, emotion, amazing pieces of his life, reinterpretations of his art by new contemporary artists. Just a really beautiful space explaining who this man was and what he means to the world today," Arron Saxe, producer of Wake Me When I'm Free said recently to CBS Los Angeles.

Shakur died at the age of 25 on Sept. 13, 1996 after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

The rapper and actor was a part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2017.

Advertisement

He was known for the albums Me Against the World and All Eyez on Me along with songs such as "Changes," "California Love" featuring Dr. Dre, "Dear Mama" and more.

Shakur was also an actor who starred in Poetic Justice, Juice, Above the Rim and more.

High school love letters that were written by a 16-year-old Shakur for his high school sweetheart Kathy Loy were up for auction in August 2020. The letters, which spanned 42 pages on 24 sheets of paper, chronicled his relationship with Loy, made reference to his friend Jada Pinkett Smith and mentions his home life living with his mother.

Read More

Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth
TV // 16 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Today" meteorologist Dylan Dreyer gave an update on her family during her first day back from maternity leave.
Lea Michele shows son Ever in photo on Randy Zeich's birthday
Entertainment News // 30 minutes ago
Lea Michele shows son Ever in photo on Randy Zeich's birthday
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Glee" actress Lea Michele shared a photo of her husband, Randy Zeich, and their son, Ever Leo, on Zeich's 39th birthday.
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' coming in December, teaser released
Movies // 32 minutes ago
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' coming in December, teaser released
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Guillermo del Toro's upcoming stop-motion musical adaptation of "Pinocchio" is coming to Netflix in December.
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Music // 1 hour ago
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo and other artists will perform during the iHeartRadio Living Black live stream concert in February.
'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love
TV // 1 hour ago
'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind: Japan," a spinoff of the dating reality series "Love is Blind," is coming to Netflix in February.
Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow weighed in on Jennie Nguyen's past anti-Black Lives Matter Facebook posts.
Stars mourn Manfred Thierry Mugler: 'Such a visionary'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Stars mourn Manfred Thierry Mugler: 'Such a visionary'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Georgia May Jagger, Kourtney Kardashian and more are paying tribute to French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler on social media following his death.
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Evan Rachel Wood said she hopes the documentary, "Phoenix Rising," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, raises awareness for domestic violence advocacy beyond her relationship with Marilyn Manson.
'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" star James Snyder, who portrays the title character, has been fired from the Broadway production following a complaint about his conduct.
Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson challenge social mores in 'Gilded Age'
TV // 6 hours ago
Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson challenge social mores in 'Gilded Age'
NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Taissa Farmiga and Blake Ritson say their characters in "The Gilded Age" rebel against a 19th-century class system that offers them wealth and privilege, but little freedom.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement