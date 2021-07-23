Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: July 23, 2021 at 12:12 PM
Moments from the Premios Juventud red carpet in Miami
(40 images)
Musicians attend the
Premios Juventud awards show
, celebrating Latin music artists, which took place on July 22, 2021, at the Watsco Center in Miami. Here's a look at the red carpet.
Karol G arrives at the Premios Juventud awards show at the Watsco Center in Miami on Thursday where she took home six awards, including Female Youth Artist of the Year. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Kali Uchis won Best New Female Artist. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Jay Wheeler won Best New Male Artist. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Grupo Firme won Best Mexican Album of the Year, Best Regional Mexican Collaboration with Marca MP, as well as Best Regional Mexican Fusion with Chesca. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
