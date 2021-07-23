Trending
July 23, 2021 / 11:18 AM

Premios Juventud: Karol G, Bad Bunny among 2021 winners

Karol G attends the Premios Juventud awards show on Thursday. Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI
Karol G attends the Premios Juventud awards show on Thursday. Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were among the winners at the 2021 Premios Juventud awards show.

Premios Juventud, an annual awards show honoring Latin music artists, took place Thursday at Watsco Center in Miami. The show aired on Univision.

Karol G was the night's big winner, taking home six awards, including Female Youth Artist of the Year. Karol G dedicated the award to her fellow nominees, who included Becky G and Natti Natasha, in her acceptance speech.

"This is for all of you. We're building an incredible empire and we're all part of the game," she said. "They respect us and we contribute."

Bad Bunny, Becky G and Natti Natasha were among the other winners.

Daddy Yankee was honored with the Agent of Change award for his work combating world hunger and helping to rebuild houses for families affected by Hurricane Maria.

Alejandra Espinoza, Chiquis, and Sebastián Yatra hosted the awards show, which featured performances by Myke Towers and Yatra, Pitbull, Joncien, Lena, Malena Burke and Yailenys Pérez, and Gente de Zona and Yotuel.

The Premios Juventud winners include:

Artista De La Juventud Femenino

Karol G

Mejor Canción Regional Mexicana

"El Envidioso" - Los Dos Carnales

La Nueva Generación - Femenina

Kali Uchis

La Nueva Generación - Masculina

Jay Wheeler

La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano

Los Dos Carnales

Mejor Canción Mariachi-Ranchera

"Dime Cómo Quieres" - Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

Mejor Colaboración Regional Mexicana

"El Güero" - Grupo Firme featuring Marca MP

Mejor Fusión Regional Mexicana

"El Cambio" - Chesca and Grupo Firme

La Mezcla Perfecta

"Relación" - Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía and Farruko

Tropical Mix

"Antes Que Salga El Sol" - Natti Natasha and Prince Royce

Colaboración OMG

"Hawái" - Maluma and The Weeknd

See the full list of winners here.

