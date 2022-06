Actor Dustin Hoffman (L) and actress Meryl Streep smile happily after winning their respective Oscars at the Academy Award presentations in Hollywood, Calif., on April 14, 1980. Hofmann won his Oscar for being Best Actor in his role in the film “Kramer vs. Kramer,” while Streep won hers for her role as Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the same movie. File Photo by Bob Flora/UPI