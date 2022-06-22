Trending
June 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 22: Meryl Streep, Bruce Campbell

By UPI Staff
1/3
Meryl Streep arrives for the North American premiere of "The Laundromat" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2019. The actor turns 73 on June 22. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- English adventure novelist H. Rider Haggard in 1856

-- German novelist Erich Remarque in 1898

-- Bank robber John Dillinger in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Hubbell in 1903

-- Movie director Billy Wilder in 1906

-- Author/aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh in 1906

-- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 1933 (age 89)

Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

-- Singer/actor Kris Kristofferson in 1936 (age 86)

-- Filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in 1940

-- TV journalist Ed Bradley in 1941

-- News commentator Brit Hume in 1943 (age 79)

-- Writer Octavia Butler in 1947

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pete Maravich in 1947

-- Rock musician Todd Rundgren in 1948 (age 74)

-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in 1949 (age 73)

Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Actor Meryl Streep in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Lindsay Wagner in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Graham Greene in 1952 (age 70)

-- Pop singer Cyndi Lauper in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Freddie Prinze in 1954

-- Actor Bruce Campbell in 1958 (age 64)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tracy Pollan in 1960 (age 62)

-- Activist Erin Brockovich in 1960 (age 62)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Clyde Drexler in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Amy Brenneman in 1964 (age 58)

-- Writer Dan Brown in 1964 (age 58)

-- Television host Carson Daly in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer Dinah Jane Hansen in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

