Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Happening Now
Watch live: Mike Pompeo, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner part of CPAC Day 3
Trending
Confederate flag
White supremacists
CPAC
LeBron James
BTS
Adult boosters
Russian missile
WWII-era bombs
Toaster snake
Quarantine
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 28, 2020 at 9:19 AM
Mark Wahlberg attends "Spenser Confidential" premiere in LA
(22 images)
The cast and crew of "Spenser Confidential" attend the world premiere screening of the Netflix film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cast member Mark Wahlberg stars as Spenser in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Iliza Shlesinger stars as Cissy in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, cast member Winston Duke, director Peter Berg, Shlesinger and Wahlberg arrive for the world premiere screening. The film will be
available on Netflix
on March 6. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actor Ser'Darius Blain shows off his Kobe Bryant jacket at the premiere. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Leah Procito stars as a salon worker in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Duke (L) and his mother Cora Pantin arrive for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actor Lewis Tan of "Into the Badlands." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Canada to cease security assistance for Prince Harry and Meghan in March
California police use genealogy database to solve 46-year-old cold case killing
Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's guilty verdict stands despite pardon
Syrian rebels retake key town in Idlib; airstrike kills Turkish forces
Texas appeals court lifts stay for death row inmate
Latest News
Bad Bunny to release new album 'YHLQMDLG' on Saturday
'Malcolm in the Middle' alum Frankie Muniz marries girlfriend
Combine: Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has broken foot
Alison Brie on 'She-Hulk' casting call: 'I find it interesting'
Pope Francis takes sick at Vatican for second straight day
Back to Article
/