Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the United States and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" Shakira said. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI