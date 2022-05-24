Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
'Helicamper'
Monkeypox
Amber vs. Johnny
Tom Cruise
Ukraine
Last pay phone
Shell oil
Social media law
Car bombs
Anaheim
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM
Jennifer Connelly, Jay Ellis attend 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere
(10 images)
Cast members and stars arrive on the red carpet at the "Top Gun: Maverick" screening at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem theater in New York City on Monday. This film is the sequel to
the 1986 film
"Top Gun."
Jennifer Connelly arrives on the red carpet at the "Top Gun: Maverick" screening at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem theater in New York City on May 23, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Desus Nice(L) and Jay Ellis. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Conor Leslie. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Michelle Ochs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement