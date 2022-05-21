Advertisement
Movies
May 21, 2022 / 8:41 AM

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

By Karen Butler
1/2
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer said he feels blessed by the response to his latest film, "Top Gun: Maverick." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun.

"I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.

Advertisement

The message included a link to a Variety story about how the U.S. Navy pilot drama received a 5-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in France this week.

Starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller, the film currently holds a 96% "fresh" rating on the review roundup website Rotten Tomatoes.

It will open exclusively in theaters on May 27 after a two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told People magazine, Cruise, who is also a producer on the movie, was adamant that Kilmer be included to the extent that his health allowed.

Kilmer speaks with mechanical assistance after a battle with throat cancer.

Advertisement

"He said, 'We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have him in the film,'" Bruckheimer recalled.

"And he was the driving force. We all wanted him, but Tom was really adamant that if he's going to make another Top Gun, Val had to be in it," Bruckheimer added. "He's such a fine actor, and he's such a good individual. We had such a good time on the first one and wanted to bring some of the gang back together again."

Read More

Hugh Bonneville: Robert has 'existential crisis' in latest 'Downton' drama Thomas Jane: Traumatized 'Troppo' sleuths need a win in Season 1 Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches

Latest Headlines

Jeremy Renner to play reporter who broke OxyContin addiction story
Movies // 13 hours ago
Jeremy Renner to play reporter who broke OxyContin addiction story
May 21 (UPI) -- Actor Jeremy Renner has signed on to play Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Armstrong in an as-yet-untitled film, producers Expanded Media/LBI Entertainment and 101 Studios announced Saturday.
'Zombies 3' to feature RuPaul, premiere on Disney+ in July
Movies // 1 day ago
'Zombies 3' to feature RuPaul, premiere on Disney+ in July
May 20 (UPI) -- "Zombies 3," a musical film starring Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is coming to Disney+ in July.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing': Tilda Swinton gets three wishes in trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Three Thousand Years of Longing': Tilda Swinton gets three wishes in trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- Tilda Swinton is offered three wishes from Idris Elba in the latest trailer for "Three Thousand Years of Longing."
Jason Momoa to star in Universal action-comedy 'Shots! Shots! Shots!'
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Momoa to star in Universal action-comedy 'Shots! Shots! Shots!'
May 20 (UPI) -- Jason is attached to star in an action-comedy film that has been acquired by Universal Pictures titled "Shots! Shots! Shots!"
Hugh Bonneville: Robert has 'existential crisis' in latest 'Downton' drama
Movies // 1 day ago
Hugh Bonneville: Robert has 'existential crisis' in latest 'Downton' drama
NEW YORK, May 20 (UPI) -- Hugh Bonneville talked to UPI about the challenges his character, Robert Crawley, faces in the newest installment of the "Downton Abbey" franchise. The movie opens in theaters Friday.
What to binge: 5 movies to watch after 'Senior Year'
Movies // 2 days ago
What to binge: 5 movies to watch after 'Senior Year'
May 19 (UPI) -- "Night School," "Billy Madison" and "Never Been Kissed" are a few films about adults returning to school to watch after Netflix's "Senior Year."
Disney producing Elton John farewell tour movie
Movies // 3 days ago
Disney producing Elton John farewell tour movie
May 18 (UPI) -- Disney announced an Elton John documentary Wednesday. The film will center on John's final performance of his farewell tour in November and will be released theatrically.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' teaser: Idris Elba plays genie in George Miller film
Movies // 3 days ago
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' teaser: Idris Elba plays genie in George Miller film
May 18 (UPI) -- "Three Thousand Years of Longing," a new fantasy film directed by George Miller and starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, will open in theaters in August.
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph appear in photo for 'Enchanted' sequel
Movies // 3 days ago
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph appear in photo for 'Enchanted' sequel
May 18 (UPI) -- "Disenchanted," a sequel to "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph, is coming to Disney+ in November.
Kit Harington, Clara Rugaard to star in Mary Shelley film 'Mary's Monster'
Movies // 4 days ago
Kit Harington, Clara Rugaard to star in Mary Shelley film 'Mary's Monster'
May 17 (UPI) -- Kit Harington and Clara Ruggard are set to star in a new film about Frankenstein author Mary Shelly titled "Mary's Monster."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution
George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution
Pixar unveils release date, plot for new animated movie 'Elemental'
Pixar unveils release date, plot for new animated movie 'Elemental'
Reports: Pete Davidson, three other cast members to exit 'Saturday Night Live'
Reports: Pete Davidson, three other cast members to exit 'Saturday Night Live'
Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday
Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement